times up by northy
Photo 4911

times up

memento mori...

another "time" shot for 52F... this is my third run at this set up and it's still not quite where i want it to be so might try again tomorrow... but for now... zzzzzzzzz....
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1345% complete

