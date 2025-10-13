Sign up
Previous
Photo 4913
alter ego
theme at 52F this week is shadows... for this i put the chess pieces behind a piece of paper and backlit them... what you are seeing is the shadows projected onto the paper...
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
0
1
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6204
photos
263
followers
40
following
1346% complete
4906
4907
4908
4909
4910
4911
4912
4913
Views
11
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
13th October 2025 1:35pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
chess
,
queen
,
pawn
,
chess pieces
,
dark lady
,
dark queen
,
52frames-2025-northy
