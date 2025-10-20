Previous
only the shadow knows... by northy
Photo 4920

only the shadow knows...

yeah... a bit random... just a quick play with a fork and a flashlight...
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Go northy!
October 21st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
you are creative :)
October 21st, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
A fork doing yoga?
October 21st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So strange and fun to look at! Oddly we are listening to some fellow reacting to "Maxwell's Silver Hammer" right now and it seems to go perfectly with this image in my mind!
October 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact