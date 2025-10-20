Sign up
Previous
Photo 4920
only the shadow knows...
yeah... a bit random... just a quick play with a fork and a flashlight...
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
4
4
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6211
photos
262
followers
40
following
1347% complete
View this month »
4913
4914
4915
4916
4917
4918
4919
4920
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
20th October 2025 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
fork
,
northy-fork
Brian
ace
Go northy!
October 21st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
you are creative :)
October 21st, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
A fork doing yoga?
October 21st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So strange and fun to look at! Oddly we are listening to some fellow reacting to "Maxwell's Silver Hammer" right now and it seems to go perfectly with this image in my mind!
October 21st, 2025
