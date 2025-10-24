Previous
forkdom... by northy
Photo 4924

forkdom...

yes - another fork... get over it...

prompt at 52F this week is centred composition... hoping i can come up with something with a little more je ne sais quoi before Sunday night... so consider this a "just in case" shot..
☠northy 🇨🇦

summerfield ace
that's quite clever. aces!
October 25th, 2025  
