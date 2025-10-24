Sign up
Previous
Photo 4924
forkdom...
yes - another fork... get over it...
prompt at 52F this week is centred composition... hoping i can come up with something with a little more je ne sais quoi before Sunday night... so consider this a "just in case" shot..
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6215
photos
262
followers
40
following
4917
4918
4919
4920
4921
4922
4923
4924
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
24th October 2025 7:34pm
fork
northy-fork
52frames-2025-northy
summerfield
ace
that's quite clever. aces!
October 25th, 2025
