Photo 4929
help me name him!
he followed me home some years ago and has been sitting on a shelf gathering dust ever since... i think it's time he had a name... suggestions?
(probably better on black)
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
29th October 2025 8:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skeleton
,
unicorn
,
halloween
