Photo 4930
a touch of grey
(or, y'know, me after a day of meetings 🤣)
not my skeleton, btw...
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
skeleton
paper
bench
Brigette
funny how skeletons often look like they are kinda smiling
November 1st, 2025
Peter Dulis
LOL
November 1st, 2025
Suzanne
LOLx2!
November 1st, 2025
