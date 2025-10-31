Previous
it was a dark and stormy day by northy
it was a dark and stormy day

a good vibe for halloween but not so great for the trick or treaters...

this is a bunch of street shots smooshed together in PS using auto blend... because i felt like it... kinda like the little people you can see walking on the road...
