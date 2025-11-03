Previous
lines by northy
Photo 4934

lines

for one week only... today is reflection or refraction... spent 5 minutes playing with a glass of water and the ipad light... i think i've done this before, but it will have to do...
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1351% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
It’s a beautiful image. I love the juxtaposition of the curvy lines with the straight lines.
November 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact