Photo 4934
lines
for one week only... today is reflection or refraction... spent 5 minutes playing with a glass of water and the ipad light... i think i've done this before, but it will have to do...
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1351% complete
4927
4928
4929
4930
4931
4932
4933
4934
3rd November 2025 9:20pm
water
glass
lines
refraction
ipad light
owo-8
Shutterbug
ace
It’s a beautiful image. I love the juxtaposition of the curvy lines with the straight lines.
November 4th, 2025
