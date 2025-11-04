Previous
but love was a cold bed full of scorpions... by northy
Photo 4935

but love was a cold bed full of scorpions...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ko70cExuzZM&list=RDko70cExuzZM&start_radio=1
so hear me out... this line from Taylor Swift's song "fate of Ophelia" has been rummaging about my brain for the last few days and needed to be exorcised... i had spiders (have i mentioned how much i love Halloween?), but not scorpions... and you'll just have to imagine the bed... i mean, it was always going to be kind of figurative, y'know?

anyhoo... tonight's prompt for the one week only thing is musical or song title and this is what happened...

carry on!
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact