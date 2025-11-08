this is just gonna have to do

sooooooooo... i was challenged by @dkbarnett to do focus stacking for get pushed this week... i really struggle with this technique, and since i rarely see the point of it, i haven't tried to conquer it... however, this week i was determined...
first thing that happened is my computer had a meltdown saying it didn't have enough storage space to do the photoshop smooshing... so i dug out an external drive and started moving things around...
and somehow in the process of doing that i screwed up my lightroom folders and photos saved in PS weren't showing up... i have no clue why... in photoshop they clearly show as being saved in the LR folders, but they are nowhere to be found in LR anywhere...
finally mcgivered things a bit and made it work...
i don't love it... but i have NOT got it in me to try again...