this is just gonna have to do by northy
Photo 4939

this is just gonna have to do

sooooooooo... i was challenged by @dkbarnett to do focus stacking for get pushed this week... i really struggle with this technique, and since i rarely see the point of it, i haven't tried to conquer it... however, this week i was determined...

first thing that happened is my computer had a meltdown saying it didn't have enough storage space to do the photoshop smooshing... so i dug out an external drive and started moving things around...

and somehow in the process of doing that i screwed up my lightroom folders and photos saved in PS weren't showing up... i have no clue why... in photoshop they clearly show as being saved in the LR folders, but they are nowhere to be found in LR anywhere...

finally mcgivered things a bit and made it work...

i don't love it... but i have NOT got it in me to try again...

carry on...

(oh - also bokeh for the one week only thing)
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
@dkbarnett - not quite what i was hoping for but here we are! thanks for the push!
November 8th, 2025  
summerfield ace
i don't blame you. i hate focus stacking, i curse the person who invented that 🤣along with that pep ventosa c**p. just don't have the patience. you, on the other hand are magnificent with all those things and my hat's off to you. aces!
November 8th, 2025  
