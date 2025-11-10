Previous
secrets and lies by northy
secrets and lies

experimenting with some black and white minimalism for 52F this week...
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
