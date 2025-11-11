Sign up
Previous
Photo 4942
fate of Ophelia...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ko70cExuzZM&list=RDko70cExuzZM&start_radio=1
another go at black and white minimalism...
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
2
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6234
photos
262
followers
40
following
1353% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
11th November 2025 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
chair
,
dollhouse chair
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2025-northy
,
songtitle-121
