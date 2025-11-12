Previous
this corrosion by northy
Photo 4943

this corrosion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aArkIaPqV3c&list=RDaArkIaPqV3c&start_radio=1

a threefer... b&w ICM, song title and 52F (b&w minimalism)...

(wildly, i've loved this song forever and just realized i'd never actually seen the music video!)
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1354% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact