Photo 4943
this corrosion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aArkIaPqV3c&list=RDaArkIaPqV3c&start_radio=1
a threefer... b&w ICM, song title and 52F (b&w minimalism)...
(wildly, i've loved this song forever and just realized i'd never actually seen the music video!)
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
chess
,
queen
,
low key
,
minimalism
,
icm
,
chess piece
,
dark lady
,
dark queen
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2025-northy
,
icm-15
,
songtitle-121
