Previous
This corrosion (redux) by northy
Photo 4945

This corrosion (redux)

A dilapidated wall across from the subway platform where adverts once resided…

https://youtu.be/aArkIaPqV3c?si=A7VvY921PjtqUm1T
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1354% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact