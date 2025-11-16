Previous
i am... by northy
Photo 4947

i am...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeFm-rM51K4&list=RDqeFm-rM51K4&start_radio=1

last minimalism effort for 52frames this week... this was infinitely more annoying to pull off than it looks... i spent a fair bit of time in PS doing clean up what with dust and scratches and all....
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1355% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact