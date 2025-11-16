Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4947
i am...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeFm-rM51K4&list=RDqeFm-rM51K4&start_radio=1
last minimalism effort for 52frames this week... this was infinitely more annoying to pull off than it looks... i spent a fair bit of time in PS doing clean up what with dust and scratches and all....
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6239
photos
263
followers
40
following
1355% complete
View this month »
4940
4941
4942
4943
4944
4945
4946
4947
Latest from all albums
913
4941
4942
4943
4944
4945
4946
4947
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
16th November 2025 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
queen
,
minimalism
,
chess piece
,
dark lady
,
dark queen
,
northy-soundtrack
,
songtitle-122
,
52frames-2025-northy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close