Previous
Photo 4950
return to spoon forest (again)
can't for the life of me remember how recently i last did one of these, and i can't be bothered to check... it's what happened tonight and we're all just going to have to go with that...
this is for my push challenge set by
@annied
which was to draw inspiration from the November words... one of which is "spoons"...
carry on!
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
1
2
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6242
photos
263
followers
40
following
1356% complete
4943
4944
4945
4946
4947
4948
4949
4950
Views
11
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
19th November 2025 9:14pm
shadow
,
spoon
,
chess
,
spoons
,
pawn
,
chess piece
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
nov25words
,
get-pushed-694
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@annied
- and another one!
November 20th, 2025
