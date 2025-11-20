Previous
think i found Jane 🙃 by northy
think i found Jane 🙃

bumped into this pidge at the subway station tonight... henceforth, she shall be called "Jane"...

carry on!
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

Babs ace
Ha ha brilliant
November 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Thought it was a duck at first! Fab capture.
November 21st, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
One lonely pigeon - and some wonderful perspective.
November 21st, 2025  
