Previous
Photo 4951
think i found Jane 🙃
bumped into this pidge at the subway station tonight... henceforth, she shall be called "Jane"...
carry on!
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
3
0
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6243
photos
263
followers
40
following
1356% complete
View this month »
4944
4945
4946
4947
4948
4949
4950
4951
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
20th November 2025 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pigeon
,
subway platform
,
scenesoftheroad
,
not jane
,
not-jane
Babs
ace
Ha ha brilliant
November 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Thought it was a duck at first! Fab capture.
November 21st, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
One lonely pigeon - and some wonderful perspective.
November 21st, 2025
