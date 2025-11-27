Sign up
Photo 4958
do elephants really eat peanuts?
just something that got stuck in my brain and had to be exorcised...
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
1
1
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6250
photos
263
followers
40
following
1358% complete
4958
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
27th November 2025 8:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
words
,
elephant
,
ipad light
,
the razor*s edge
,
wsl-41
LManning (Laura)
ace
I used to work with one that loved soft serve vanilla ice cream cones…
November 28th, 2025
