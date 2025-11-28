Sign up
Previous
Photo 4959
Locked
He was trying to open a door that was locked…. At union station…. A possible shot for 52f…. This week’s prompt is architecture…
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
1
1
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6251
photos
263
followers
40
following
1358% complete
View this month »
4952
4953
4954
4955
4956
4957
4958
4959
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
28th November 2025 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
architecture
,
union-station
,
52frames-2025-northy
,
street-128
Annie D
ace
Wonderful composition - I hope he had good intentions :) Or found the loo in time :)
November 29th, 2025
