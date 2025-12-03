Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4964
The inevitable waiting for the subway shot…
At least it was taken today!
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
1
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6258
photos
264
followers
40
following
1360% complete
View this month »
4957
4958
4959
4960
4961
4962
4963
4964
Latest from all albums
4959
4960
131
914
4961
4962
4963
4964
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
3rd December 2025 5:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
platform
,
subway
,
leading-line
,
stupid-o-clock
amyK
ace
Classic shot; perfectly composed
December 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close