a quick chat at St George... by northy
Photo 4965

a quick chat at St George...

another hip shot for the prompt at 52F this week is "hip shot"...

as per my other post, tricky to pull off because (a) my camera is too big to easily carry around day to day (on top of my work bag and such)... (b) it's winter all of a sudden... so, y'know, it's COLD... and (c) we're three weeks away from the shortest day of the year... i leave home for work in the dark... i leave work from home in the dark...

anyhoo... i dug up an old P&S, miraculously found a charger, and just as miraculously determined that the thing still works... so - here's an option...
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1360% complete

Corinne C ace
Fascinating composition
December 5th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the tilt
December 5th, 2025  
