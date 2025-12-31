Previous
look - no mask! by northy
look - no mask!

yes yes... i really should be doing something new years eve related... but this has happened instead... an in-camera multiple exposure with three shots... for my push challenge set by @30pics4jackiesdiamond which was "faces"...

happy New Year's Eve everyone!
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

@30pics4jackiesdiamond - another one!
January 1st, 2026  
Happy New Year!!
January 1st, 2026  
Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026  
Fantastic photo to end the year. Haunting and beautiful
January 1st, 2026  
