me by northy
happy new year everyone... prompt at 52F this week is selfie... i was trying to achieve something like the top middle one at this site (not sure the link gets you there, but hopefully it works): https://gmhsart.weebly.com/portraits---more-than-faces.html

after a ton of experimentation with various brushes, i'm leaving it here for now...

notes for me: this was done using the paintbrush in PS labeled "paint on rough texture" and a few different grey tone colours...
☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
JackieR ace
Good one for my challenge??!!
January 1st, 2026  
