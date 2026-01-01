Sign up
Previous
Photo 4993
me
happy new year everyone... prompt at 52F this week is selfie... i was trying to achieve something like the top middle one at this site (not sure the link gets you there, but hopefully it works):
https://gmhsart.weebly.com/portraits---more-than-faces.html
after a ton of experimentation with various brushes, i'm leaving it here for now...
notes for me: this was done using the paintbrush in PS labeled "paint on rough texture" and a few different grey tone colours...
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
☠northy 🇨🇦
Tags
photoshop
,
selfie
,
52frames-2026-northy
JackieR
ace
Good one for my challenge??!!
January 1st, 2026
