Previous
Photo 4998
the cabal
another run at my challenge set by
@farmreporter
to put together an entry for the quote challenge using the above quote by Gregory Maguire... and now that i've got it posted there are several things i want to change... a tomorrow problem...
night night!
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
6296
photos
261
followers
41
following
4991
4992
4993
4994
4995
4996
4997
4998
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
7th January 2026 9:03pm
Tags
candle
,
chess
,
words
,
chess pieces
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
wsl-46
,
get-pushed-701
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@farmreporter
- another one 🙃
January 8th, 2026
