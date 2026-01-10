Sign up
Previous
Photo 5002
conspiracy theory
still struggling for what to do with the "rule of thirds" prompt for 52F this week...
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
1
0
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6300
photos
262
followers
41
following
1370% complete
4994
4995
4996
4997
4999
5000
5001
5002
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
10th January 2026 5:53pm
Tags
chess
,
queen
,
castle
,
bishop
,
dark horse
,
dark knight
,
chess pieces
,
dark lady
,
dark queen
,
52frames-2026-northy
Al C
ace
I really like the variable softness in this image. As far as that rule, Pawn over Knight = 1/3, as does bishop over queen 3/9
January 11th, 2026
