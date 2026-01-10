Previous
conspiracy theory by northy
Photo 5002

conspiracy theory

still struggling for what to do with the "rule of thirds" prompt for 52F this week...
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1370% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Al C ace
I really like the variable softness in this image. As far as that rule, Pawn over Knight = 1/3, as does bishop over queen 3/9
January 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact