Photo 5003
illuminate
went for a walk in the cold... can't say i was overwhelmingly inspired, but i kinda liked this one... for the "rule of thirds" prompt at 52F...
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
0
3
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6301
photos
262
followers
42
following
1370% complete
View this month »
4995
4996
4997
4999
5000
5001
5002
5003
Photo Details
Views
22
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
11th January 2026 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
sky
,
clouds
,
lamp
,
52frames-2026-northy
