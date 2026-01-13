Sign up
Previous
Photo 5005
and now for a word...
look it up, peeps!!!! 🙃
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/iWq_MFAdKhU
(what can i say... it's been a day!!!!!)
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
star wars
,
word
,
stormtrooper
,
and now for a word
Joanne Diochon
ace
It's everyday, all the time, now.
January 14th, 2026
amyK
ace
…while reading the news
January 14th, 2026
