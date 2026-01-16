Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 5008
at union station
was wondering about downtown a bit... theme at 52F this week is "get low"... meaning to shoot from a low pov or something... not sure one quite gets the feel of that from this shot, but i did have the camera on the ground...
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
2
0
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6307
photos
263
followers
42
following
1372% complete
View this month »
5002
5003
5004
5005
5006
5007
5008
5009
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
17th January 2026 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
columns
,
union station
,
low pov
,
human element
,
52frames-2026-northy
Brigette
ace
Mission accomplished
January 17th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing bw
January 18th, 2026
