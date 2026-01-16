Previous
at union station by northy
Photo 5008

at union station

was wondering about downtown a bit... theme at 52F this week is "get low"... meaning to shoot from a low pov or something... not sure one quite gets the feel of that from this shot, but i did have the camera on the ground...
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

Brigette ace
Mission accomplished
January 17th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing bw
January 18th, 2026  
