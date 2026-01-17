Previous
the bird by northy
Photo 5009

the bird

for 52F's "get low" theme meaning to shoot from low down... i think "looking up" qualifies based on the instructions so i'm considering this a possibility...
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact