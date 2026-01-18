confused...

not sure if this is "low self esteem" or "dream big"... but whatevs... for my push challenge set by @dkbarnett to do a double exposure with a silhouette shot with the subject within the silhouette... this is one of those techniques that i've always thought looked really cool, but i've never actually tried... wanted to experiment a bit in a controlled environment before trying outside... it's been a busy week and there's a ton of ice out there today so never got beyond said controlled environment... something i'll have to try again another time...