confused... by northy
confused...

not sure if this is "low self esteem" or "dream big"... but whatevs... for my push challenge set by @dkbarnett to do a double exposure with a silhouette shot with the subject within the silhouette... this is one of those techniques that i've always thought looked really cool, but i've never actually tried... wanted to experiment a bit in a controlled environment before trying outside... it's been a busy week and there's a ton of ice out there today so never got beyond said controlled environment... something i'll have to try again another time...

done in camera btw...
18th January 2026

☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
☠northy 🇨🇦
@dkbarnett - thanks for the push... it was a good one!
January 18th, 2026  
