snow day... by northy
Photo 5014

snow day...

mega snow storm underway here in Toronto on Sunday... (using this one to backfill an empty spot)
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1374% complete

Jennifer Eurell ace
Wonderful photo. I cant even imagine living in the snow
January 25th, 2026  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@jeneurell does it never snow where you are?
January 25th, 2026  
Tracy ace
We are getting the same storm here in the states, Ohio, to be exact.
January 25th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a bleak scene. fav.

I haven't seen snow for over 36 years.
January 25th, 2026  
Al C ace
Nice shot - well balanced and great focal point
January 26th, 2026  
