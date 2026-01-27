Previous
theatre of the absurd... with chair by northy
theatre of the absurd... with chair

for the "chair" prompt at 52frames...

also for my push set by @la_photographic ... who challenged me to pick one of the prompts from the 64 million artists challenge... this would be for day 26:

Pick 5 random objects and put them together. Describe the ways that they are connected in different ways. Maybe they are made out of the same material, are similar colours or sizes.

they are all dollhouse sized and they have all been used as photographic subjects in my project... sometimes, but not always, together...
☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@la_photographic - here's one 😊
January 28th, 2026  
