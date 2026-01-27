Sign up
Photo 5019
theatre of the absurd... with chair
for the "chair" prompt at 52frames...
also for my push set by
@la_photographic
... who challenged me to pick one of the prompts from the 64 million artists challenge... this would be for day 26:
Pick 5 random objects and put them together. Describe the ways that they are connected in different ways. Maybe they are made out of the same material, are similar colours or sizes.
they are all dollhouse sized and they have all been used as photographic subjects in my project... sometimes, but not always, together...
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@la_photographic
- here's one 😊
January 28th, 2026
