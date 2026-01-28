Sign up
Previous
Photo 5020
night chair
a bit of shadow play... another possible option for the 52F chair prompt this week... and also for black and white minimalism...
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
28th January 2026 10:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
shadow
,
dollhouse furniture
,
dollhouse chair
,
bw-99
,
52fames-2026-northy
