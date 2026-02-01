Sign up
Previous
Photo 5024
lone tree somewhere between Cornwall and Kingston
taken from the train... those wierd patches in the sky are the reflections from the window...
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6322
photos
260
followers
40
following
1376% complete
5017
5018
5019
5020
5021
5022
5023
5024
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
1st February 2026 4:10pm
Tags
tree
,
landscape
,
lone tree
,
northy-montreal
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice bleak and remote
February 2nd, 2026
