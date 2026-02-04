Previous
what do you want from me? by northy
Photo 5027

what do you want from me?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUHC9tYz8ik&list=RDHUHC9tYz8ik&start_radio=1
What do you want from me? Why don't you run from me?
What are you wondering? What do you know?
Why aren't you scared of me? Why do you care for me?
When we all fall asleep, where do we go?
-- Bury a Friend by Billie Eilish

'tis what occurred this evening...
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1377% complete

Photo Details

