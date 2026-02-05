Sign up
Photo 5028
before google...
'nuff said... night night!
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6327
photos
260
followers
40
following
1377% complete
5028
Views
11
Comments 1
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
5th February 2026 9:52pm
Tags
dictionary
,
penguin
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeester penguin
,
and now for a word
Allison Williams
ace
Cool picture!
February 6th, 2026
