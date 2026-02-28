Previous
13 by northy
Photo 5051

13

having spent the last 2+ hours shooting and editing this bit of garlic i figure i should post SOMETHING from that effort... but tbh, i'm considering the exercise pretty much an epic fail...

prompt at 52F is window light and i thought this bit of garlic would serve as an adequate subject... however, after 4 rounds of shooting, including two efforts at focus-stacking... of which this is one (13 images)... i can't say i love any of the results... but i'm done for the day... will see whether i can come up with something different tomorrow...
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1383% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
At first glance I thought it was a closeup of a human heart from a science text!
February 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact