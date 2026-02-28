13

having spent the last 2+ hours shooting and editing this bit of garlic i figure i should post SOMETHING from that effort... but tbh, i'm considering the exercise pretty much an epic fail...



prompt at 52F is window light and i thought this bit of garlic would serve as an adequate subject... however, after 4 rounds of shooting, including two efforts at focus-stacking... of which this is one (13 images)... i can't say i love any of the results... but i'm done for the day... will see whether i can come up with something different tomorrow...