Photo 5054
today's chaotic craptastic mess
still working on trying to come up with some chaos for 52F this week...
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
mirror
,
reflection
,
chess
,
chess piece
,
craptastic mess
,
52frames-2026-northy
