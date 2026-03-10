Sign up
Photo 5061
you can't wake up... this is not a dream...
"You can't wake up, this is not a dream
You're part of a machine, you are not a human being..."
-- Gasoline by Halsey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5-NDdyVBJw&list=RDZ5-NDdyVBJw&start_radio=1
this week for get pushed
@la_photographic
challenged me to use a DIY filter... for this i had a bit of crumpled saran over the lens with the light angled towards it...
i imagine i'll come up with other ideas to try before the week is out...
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
☠northy 🇨🇦
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
mask
,
chess
,
filter
,
bokeh
,
pawn
,
chess piece
,
saran wrap
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
northy-soundtrack
,
songtitle-124
,
get-pushed-710
☠northy 🇨🇦
@la_photographic
- here's one... i expect i'll come up with other ideas during the week... thanks!!!!
March 11th, 2026
