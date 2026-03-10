Previous
you can't wake up... this is not a dream... by northy
Photo 5061

you can't wake up... this is not a dream...

"You can't wake up, this is not a dream
You're part of a machine, you are not a human being..."
-- Gasoline by Halsey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5-NDdyVBJw&list=RDZ5-NDdyVBJw&start_radio=1

this week for get pushed @la_photographic challenged me to use a DIY filter... for this i had a bit of crumpled saran over the lens with the light angled towards it...

i imagine i'll come up with other ideas to try before the week is out...
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1386% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@la_photographic - here's one... i expect i'll come up with other ideas during the week... thanks!!!!
March 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact