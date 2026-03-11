Previous
what do you want from me????? by northy
what do you want from me?????

another one for my push challenge of diy filters set by @la_photographic ... for this one i had bits of shredded paper (the kind you use for easter baskets) taped to the lens...

soundtrack for this image is here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUHC9tYz8ik&list=RDHUHC9tYz8ik&start_radio=1
☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
☠northy 🇨🇦
@la_photographic - another one 🙃
March 12th, 2026  
