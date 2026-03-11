Sign up
Previous
Photo 5062
what do you want from me?????
another one for my push challenge of diy filters set by
@la_photographic
... for this one i had bits of shredded paper (the kind you use for easter baskets) taped to the lens...
soundtrack for this image is here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUHC9tYz8ik&list=RDHUHC9tYz8ik&start_radio=1
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
1
0
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@la_photographic
- another one 🙃
March 12th, 2026
