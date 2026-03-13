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dystopia by northy
Photo 5063

dystopia

i mean…. It probably isn’t meant to be, but between the ick weather and the need for high iso as this was taken from a speeding train through a rather dirty window, it kinda ends up being a tad grim…

(On a side note, predictive text on my iPad is insanely wonky…. Somehow it decided that “window” should be “tomato”…. 🤔)
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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LManning (Laura) ace
It does have a certain Hunger Games vibe…
March 14th, 2026  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@ljmanning right?
March 14th, 2026  
Brigette ace
Totally does
March 14th, 2026  
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