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Previous
Photo 5063
dystopia
i mean…. It probably isn’t meant to be, but between the ick weather and the need for high iso as this was taken from a speeding train through a rather dirty window, it kinda ends up being a tad grim…
(On a side note, predictive text on my iPad is insanely wonky…. Somehow it decided that “window” should be “tomato”…. 🤔)
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Photo Details
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13
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3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
13th March 2026 4:49pm
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from-the-train
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solar-farm
LManning (Laura)
ace
It does have a certain Hunger Games vibe…
March 14th, 2026
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@ljmanning
right?
March 14th, 2026
Brigette
ace
Totally does
March 14th, 2026
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