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winter in Montreal by northy
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winter in Montreal

i guess one oughtn’t to complain as it is only March…. But the spring weather we had been having had been so lovely!
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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