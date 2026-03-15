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unplayed by northy
Photo 5066

unplayed

A mandolin that hangs around my mom’s house purely for decorative effect…. Taken with a bit of tinfoil with holes in it over the lens for my DIY filter push challenge set by @la_photographic
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@la_photographic - last one! Thanks for the challenge…. It was fun!
March 15th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice lighting
March 15th, 2026  
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