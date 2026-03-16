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Previous
Photo 5067
these boots were made for walking...
so why did someone just leave them by the side of the road? seriously????? encountered these while walking around Montreal early yesterday morning...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Qp_SrTgBBs&list=RD9Qp_SrTgBBs&start_radio=1
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
15th March 2026 7:07am
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Jennifer Eurell
ace
Blisters? Seriously, it is a great photo.
March 17th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
It is a great find and picture.
March 17th, 2026
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