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these boots were made for walking... by northy
Photo 5067

these boots were made for walking...

so why did someone just leave them by the side of the road? seriously????? encountered these while walking around Montreal early yesterday morning...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Qp_SrTgBBs&list=RD9Qp_SrTgBBs&start_radio=1
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Jennifer Eurell ace
Blisters? Seriously, it is a great photo.
March 17th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
It is a great find and picture.
March 17th, 2026  
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