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that window by northy
Photo 5069

that window

another one from Montreal as the thing i was working on tonight didn't come out quite right yet and i am out of time and patience...

ttfn!
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very mysterious!
March 19th, 2026  
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