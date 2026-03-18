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Previous
Photo 5069
that window
another one from Montreal as the thing i was working on tonight didn't come out quite right yet and i am out of time and patience...
ttfn!
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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365
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OM-5MarkII
Taken
15th March 2026 6:42am
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window
,
reflection
,
montreal
,
northy-montreal
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limnal space
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very mysterious!
March 19th, 2026
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