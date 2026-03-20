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the surprising message by northy
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the surprising message

(or something... again - in search of a better title)... another possible entry for the 52F prompt of low key... this is being lit by my iPad which is set on my lap with the white screen background to maximize the light...
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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