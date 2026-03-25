Previous
epic fail (again) by northy
Photo 5076

epic fail (again)

clearly this assignment is not for me 🫣... i very specifically informed my brain that we were working on a HIGH KEY image for the 52F prompt... and yet... HERE.WE.ARE...

ah well... to heck with them... tomorrow is another day! 🤪
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact