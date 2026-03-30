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Previous
Photo 5081
ack... pfft!
prompt at 52F is "what is it"... not sure if it's too easy to tell what it is or not because, of course, i know what it is... so i can't "unseen" it...
thoughts?
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Photo Details
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8
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1
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365
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OM-1MarkII
Taken
30th March 2026 7:13pm
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macro
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what is it
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52frames-2026-northy
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