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ack... pfft! by northy
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ack... pfft!

prompt at 52F is "what is it"... not sure if it's too easy to tell what it is or not because, of course, i know what it is... so i can't "unseen" it...

thoughts?
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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