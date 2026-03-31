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Previous
Photo 5082
peaks and valleys
another macro "what is it" shot for the 52F "what is it" prompt... anyone want to hazard a guess?
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Photo Details
Views
3
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1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
31st March 2026 7:11pm
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macro
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abstract
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52frames-2026-northy
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Kind of looks like sneaker material to me- but- I'm pretty sure that's wrong!
April 1st, 2026
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