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peaks and valleys by northy
Photo 5082

peaks and valleys

another macro "what is it" shot for the 52F "what is it" prompt... anyone want to hazard a guess?
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Kind of looks like sneaker material to me- but- I'm pretty sure that's wrong!
April 1st, 2026  
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