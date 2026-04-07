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watch it blow! by northy
Photo 5089

watch it blow!

i actually accidentally popped it after a few takes... and sadly - NOT on camera... you may have to use your imagination... i make no apologies for that...

for single subject April... my chosen subject this year is (are) the lyrics of Taylor Swift's song "Fate of Ophelia"...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ko70cExuzZM&list=RDko70cExuzZM&start_radio=1

"I heard you calling
On the megaphone
You wanna see me all alone
As legend has it you
Are quite the pyro
You light the match to watch it blow"

7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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