i actually accidentally popped it after a few takes... and sadly - NOT on camera... you may have to use your imagination... i make no apologies for that...for single subject April... my chosen subject this year is (are) the lyrics of Taylor Swift's song "Fate of Ophelia"..."I heard you callingOn the megaphoneYou wanna see me all aloneAs legend has it youAre quite the pyroYou light the match to watch it blow"